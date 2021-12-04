WORLD
1 MIN READ
Africa Matters: China in Africa
This week, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Ethiopia to bolster support for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government. We look at what this means for Ethiopia and the African continent. In Sudan, protesters say 'no' to a transitional deal signed with military rulers last month and to any compromise on returning to civilian rule. And Nigerians are feeling the heat in the kitchen as government regulations trigger a hike in the price of cooking gas. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
Africa Matters: China in Africa
December 4, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us