Does Turkey Need an Aircraft Carrier?

Turkey's defence industry is building an aircraft carrier-like naval assault ship, that will be capable of fielding attack helicopters and combat drones. The TCG Anadolu assault ship is part of Turkey's naval ambitions for the future, given the country has been seeing heightened tensions close to its shores, such as in the Black Sea, the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean. So, what role will an assault ship like the TCG Anadolu play in safeguarding Turkey's waters? Guests: Arda Mevlutoglu Defense Analyst Michael Fabey Jane's Americas Naval Reporter