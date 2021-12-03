Omicron: Is It Too Early to Panic?

Just a few weeks ago, the Delta variant was the world's biggest concern in its fight against the coronavirus. Now there's Omicron, a new and potentially more dangerous mutation. Scientists fear the strain is far more transmissible and cases of it can already be found around the world. But while the Omicron variant appears to spread more easily, its symptoms appear to be mild, leading some to say it's too early to panic. Guests: Dr Amesh Adalja Senior Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security Jake Glanville Founder and CEO of Centivax Oksana Pyzik UCL School of Pharmacy Senior Teaching Fellow