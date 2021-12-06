Discarded clothing creates mountain of waste in Chile desert | Money Talks

According to the UN, global fashion manufacturing doubled between 2000 and 2014. But more than half of those items are thrown out within a year. Chile has become the world's leading importer of second-hand clothing. But with growing textile waste, it's also feeling a little worse for wear. Tayyibe Aydin has the story. #SecondhandClothing #ClothWaste # TextileIndustry