Talks to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal end without progress

Talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have hit an impasse. Iran says it will not compromise until the sanctions are lifted. Western powers have expressed concern about Tehran's changes to the text negotiated in the previous six rounds of negotiations. Iranian affairs analyst Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm weighs in. #Iran #ViennaTalks #NuclearProgram