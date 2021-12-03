December 3, 2021
Cases rise as 30 nations report Omicron variant infections
WHO Director of Programming Emanuele Capobianco talks to TRT World about the Omicron variant that’s spread to dozens of countries worldwide. Many nations have imposed travel bans on countries in southern Africa, even though scientists have confirmed the strain existed in Europe two weeks before South Africa flagged it. #Omicron #WHO #SouthAfrica
