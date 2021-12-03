December 3, 2021
WORLD
Lebanon's information minister resigns over Saudi row
After nearly two months of heightened political tension with Saudi Arabia, Lebanon’s information minister has resigned. It's believed that George Kordahi’s criticism of the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen had led to Riyadh recalling its envoy and banning Lebanese exports. Kordahi says he hopes his resignation will help mend relations. Imogen Kimber reports from Beirut.
