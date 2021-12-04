December 4, 2021
WORLD
Ukraine says it won't provoke Russia, but is ready to fight back
There’s still concern about Russian troop movements near Ukraine's borders. Kiev and its NATO allies have sounded the alarm, causing fear that a simmering conflict in eastern Ukraine could erupt into full-blown war. Moscow has accused Kiev and Washington of destabilising behaviour, suggesting that Ukraine may be preparing to launch its own offensive.
