Talks in Vienna end without agreement to revive Iran nuclear deal
The latest round of talks on Iran's 2015 nuclear deal have wrapped up, without any notable developments. A European Union official who's been chairing the discussions in Vienna, says there has been some progress, but further 'convergence' is necessary. Iran and Western powers are trying to revive the accord, which has been in tatters since Donald Trump withdrew the US three years ago. China says resuming talks is a positive sign. But European officials are dismayed by the demands of the new hard-line Iranian administration. Mehmet Solmaz reports. #IranNuclearDeal #ViennaTalks
Talks in Vienna end without agreement to revive Iran nuclear deal
December 4, 2021
