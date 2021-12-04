Omicron concerns boost vaccination efforts across the world

Russia has reported nearly 75-thousand deaths from COVID-19 in October alone. That's the highest one-month toll in any country so far. Vaccination rates there are low compared to Europe and the UK. But some officials in those countries say there hasn't been a significant uptake in booster shots since the emergence of the Omicron variant. South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, has declared a week-long vaccination campaign. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports.