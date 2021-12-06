Solomon Islands PM Manasseh Sogavare survives no-confidence vote after riots

Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has survived a no-confidence vote in the Solomon Islands Parliament. The motion was presented after anti-government rioting just over a week ago. Political risk analyst Ross Feingold has more on this vote and how much of it was over Sogavare's government switching recognition of Taiwan to China.