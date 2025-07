Ghislaine Maxwell trial charges and defence & Epstein

Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is on trial in New York. She is accused of grooming and supplying underage girls for Epstein to abuse. If found guilty, she faces 80 years in prison. CLICK HERE FOR FULL SHOW: https://youtu.be/lnbTIaHquG4