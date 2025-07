Suu Kyi sentence reduced to two-years from four

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Myanmar's ousted de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi's sentence has been reduced to two-years from four after a partial pardon by the chief of the military-appointed government. Harn Yawnghwe from the Euro-Burma Office explains why the sentence was reduced. #AungSanSuuKyi #Myanmar #myanmarmilitarycoup