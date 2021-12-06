WORLD
Myanmar Junta Jails Aung San Suu Kyi
After she was forced from her seat in a military coup, Myanmar's ousted leader has now been sentenced to four years in prison. Hundreds remain detained for their opposition to the military takeover. Is Aung San Suu Kyi now the symbol of the military junta's desperation to maintain total control? While the military is promising to hold an election in 2023, many doubt there is a sincere will to hold a vote. So, where does this leave the country's decade long journey towards democracy? Guests: Maung Zarni Co-ordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Phil Robertson Deputy Asia Director for Human Rights Watch Mu Sochua ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights Board Member
Myanmar Junta Jails Aung San Suu Kyi
December 6, 2021
