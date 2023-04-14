TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first domestic satellite launch delayed over bad weather
The launch of the Turkish-made pioneering satellite, IMECE, has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US.
The launch of IMECE is now planned to be held at 0647GMT on Saturday, April 14, SpaceX, responsible for the operation, said. / AA
April 14, 2023

The launch of Türkiye's first indigenous high-resolution Earth observation satellite was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.

The Turkish-made pioneering satellite, IMECE, had been planned to blast off into space early Friday from Vandenberg Air Force Base in the US state of California at 0648GMT before its launch was delayed.

The launch of IMECE is planned to be held at 0647GMT on Saturday, April 14, SpaceX, responsible for the operation, said on Twitter on Friday.

Once launched into orbit, the IMECE satellite will serve in the areas of defence, disaster management, environment and urbanisation, and agriculture and forestry.

SOURCE:AA
