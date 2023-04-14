BIZTECH
Türkiye, Austria vow to boost economic, trade cooperation
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expresses gratitude to Austria for support after February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye's southern regions.
Austria sent soldiers from its disaster relief unit to help search and rescue efforts in Türkiye, and organised aid. / Photo: AA
April 14, 2023

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations.

After the meeting on Friday, Cavusoglu on Twitter said the two countries "will further increase economic, trade and cultural cooperation."

He added that they "exchanged views on the developments regarding Ukraine, Syria and South Caucasus."

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to Austria for their support after the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions on February 6.

The European nation had sent soldiers from its Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit to help with search and rescue efforts, and organised aid.

Deadly earthquakes

The twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye have killed more than 50,000 people in the country and prompted international solidarity.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
