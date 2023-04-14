Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna and discussed bilateral relations.

After the meeting on Friday, Cavusoglu on Twitter said the two countries "will further increase economic, trade and cultural cooperation."

He added that they "exchanged views on the developments regarding Ukraine, Syria and South Caucasus."

The foreign minister also expressed gratitude to Austria for their support after the massive earthquakes that shook Türkiye's southern regions on February 6.

The European nation had sent soldiers from its Austrian Forces Disaster Relief Unit to help with search and rescue efforts, and organised aid.

READ MORE:Qatar calls talk of Syria's return to Arab League 'speculation'

READ MORE:Türkiye supports lifting barriers on Russian grain, exports: Cavusoglu

Deadly earthquakes

The twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye have killed more than 50,000 people in the country and prompted international solidarity.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces — Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE:Türkiye continues to heal from wounds inflicted by twin quakes one month on