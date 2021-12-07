December 7, 2021
WORLD
Arms sales have exceeded $530B in 2020
A new report by the Swedish think tank Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, says the world's top 100 weapons companies have seen their sixth consecutive year of growth, earning more than $531 billion in 2020. Researchers say the sales have been driven by continued government demand. Alexandra Marksteiner, researcher at SIPRI has more. #Armsales #War #COVID
