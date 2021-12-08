London Art Week | Why Remakes aren't Bad | Baghdad's Colourful Walls

On this episode of Showcase; London Art Week 2021 00:02 Alexandra Toscano, Advisory Board Member of the LAW 00:42 Pirelli Calendar 2022: On the Road 09:33 Baghdad's Colourful Walls 11:36 Shortcuts 13:33 Why Remakes aren't Bad 15:41 Street Art Factory at St. Petersburg 19:26 Candeger Furtun Exhibition at Arter 21:46 #LondonArtWeek #StreetArt #PirelliCalendar