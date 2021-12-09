WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sudan Crisis : How can Europe help?
Apart from saying that it condemned a violent crackdown on protesters in Sudan following October’s military coup the European Union has been noticeably silent on events in that country. It did suggest there “might” be sanctions, but since then, why has nothing else been done? Sudan’s been suspended from The African Union, the World Bank has ended financial help to Sudan and the US has cut its $700 bn emergency assistance package. What options are there for Europe to put pressure on the country’s new rulers? Allam Ahmed Director of the Middle East Knowledge Institute Mohanad Hashim Former Content Director at Sudan TV Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
Sudan Crisis : How can Europe help?
December 9, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us