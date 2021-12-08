WORLD
2 MIN READ
Across The Balkans: Greece’s Controversial Migrant Centres | Montenegro’s Booming Turkish Businesses
Greece has opened two more refugee camps that have sparked criticism by rights groups for their restrictive measures. The high-security detention centres are being called 'closed' camps because facilities can only be accessed with electronic chips and the magnetic gates are closed at night. The EU and Greece have dismissed criticism saying the camps will provide 'humane conditions'. But the Doctors Without Borders representative in Athens tells us why they are deeply concerned. In Montenegro, Turkish businesses are booming, with almost one third of all foreign companies originating from Turkey. From real estate to tourism, Turkey has become one of Montenegro’s top investors. Mirjana Miladinovic travelled the country to find out what's attracting Turks to do business there. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 8, 2021
