Türkiye has condemned the recurrence of a "vile attack" on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

"It is unacceptable to allow these vile attacks under the guise of freedom of expression," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday, pointing out that the act was allowed despite several warnings by Ankara.

Danish Ambassador Danny Annan was summoned to the ministry and Türkiye’s stance on the issue was conveyed to him, the statement said.

The ministry stressed that Türkiye will continue its efforts, both on multilateral platforms and at the bilateral level, against such "vile attacks" and "hate crimes."

READ MORE: Latest Quran-burning in Denmark shows politicisation of anti-Muslim hate

'Insensitive attitude'

Such incidents are examples of the alarming increase in anti-Muslim hatred and xenophobia in Europe, it said.

The ministry called out Denmark for its "insensitive attitude on this issue" and for ignoring the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

The ministry reiterated its request that Denmark take measures to prevent such provocations, most especially during the current Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Recent months have seen several acts of Quran burning, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in northern Europe and Nordic countries.

READ MORE: Türkiye's Altun strongly condemns attack on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark