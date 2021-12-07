December 7, 2021
The Socioeconomic Costs of the Pandemic
Two years after the first case of COVID-19 was discovered, the world is still gripped by the pandemic. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have released a new report highlighting the impact the pandemic has had on inequality and mental health around the world. But how dramatic has the cost been and which groups have suffered most? Guest: Francesco Rocca President of IFRC
