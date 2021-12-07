WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can Turkey and Iran Work Together to Tackle Regional Challenges?
Dating back centuries, relations between Turkey and Iran have seen their ups and downs. But a recent meeting between Turkish President Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Raisi in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat, may have provided a platform for the two leaders to discuss several regional challenges, from security to an influx of migrants. So, can the two neighbours co-operate to take on the challenges together? Or could spoilers could get in the way? Guests: Talha Kose Brussels Coordinator for SETA Mohammad Marandi Political Analyst
Can Turkey and Iran Work Together to Tackle Regional Challenges?
December 7, 2021
Explore
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Pakistani airlines to fly in British skies after five years
All you need to know about Israel's E1 plan to bifurcate the occupied West Bank
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Türkiye visit marks deepening strategic ties
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us