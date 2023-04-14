TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan calls for new constitution embracing all Turkish people
Türkiye will not accept a political system that bows down to others, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, rejecting politics steered by terrorist groups such as the PKK and FETO.
Erdogan calls for new constitution embracing all Turkish people
Erdogan says the terrorist group PKK’s interest is not the Kurdish people, as they are "murderers and terrorists." / AA
April 14, 2023

The Turkish president has called for the formulation of a new constitution for the country that stands up for the public’s hopes and dreams.

"Let's make a new, civil, libertarian constitution that embraces the dreams of all the people of this country. This is a call for all 85 million (people in Türkiye)," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a groundbreaking ceremony for houses and the handover of over 1,400 houses and 17 shops in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir on Friday.

Speaking in what is known as Türkiye's largest Kurdish-majority city, Erdogan spoke of thousands of killings by the terrorist group PKK, saying the group’s interest is not the Kurdish people, as they are "murderers and terrorists."

"They are not interested in Diyarbakir. They work for the interest of whoever backs them," he added.

Emphasising that Türkiye will not accept a political system that bows down to others, Erdogan added that it will also reject politics steered by terrorist groups such as the PKK and FETO, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye.

READ MORE:Türkiye will send message to West in May elections: Erdogan

"In this Türkiye, no one can be despised or marginalised due to their origin, belief, language, or attire," Erdogan said.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Later, attending an iftar fast-breaking dinner for the holy month of Ramadan with quake victims, he said: "The scale of the earthquake disaster we experienced on February 6 is beyond words."

Erdogan vowed to continue work in the city “until all traces of the earthquake are removed, and life returns to normal."

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces, taking over 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.

READ MORE:Turkish FM highlights importance of May 14 elections

SOURCE:AA
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us