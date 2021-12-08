China shares rally as Evergrande prepares for restructuring | Money Talks

Chinese share prices rallied on Tuesday as heavily-indebted property developer China Evergrande prepares for a billion-dollar restructuring. Beijing is taking an active role in that process, to prevent the disorderly collapse of what was once the country's top seller of homes and office space. The central bank is also easing monetary policy settings to give the economy an extra boost to reverse a recent slowdown in economic growth. Einar Tangen joined us. He's a senior fellow at the Beijing-based think tank, the Taihe Institute. #Evergrande #ChinaEconomy #ChinaStockMarket