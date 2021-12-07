South Africa GDP shrinks 1.5% in Q3 over riots, power cuts | Money Talks

South Africa's GDP contracted 1.5 percent between July and September, compared to the previous quarter as the economy reeled from a deepening energy crisis as well as the July looting and arson attacks following the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma. The outlook for the rest of the year also appears dreary after a number of countries slapped travel restrictions on South Africa over the emergence of the Omicron variant. Hugo Pienaar joined us from Cape Town. He's Chief Economist at Bureau for Economic Research. #SouthAfricaEconomy #CyrilRamaphosa #TravelBans