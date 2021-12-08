Study: Pfizer jab 40 times less effective against Omicron

A recent study in South Africa has found the Pfizer vaccine may be 40 times less effective against Omicron. Experiments at the Africa Health Research Institute suggest the new COVID-19 variant has both a high immune escape and transmission advantage over other strains. Bryan Betty from the New Zealand COVID-19 Technical Advisory Group explains