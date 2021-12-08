Saudi crown prince on first visit to Qatar since 2017 blockade

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is due to arrive in Qatar later on Wednesday as part of his tour of Gulf states. It is his first trip to the country since Riyadh and its allies imposed a blockade on Qatar in 2017. Rai al-Youm editor-in-chief Abdel Bari Atwan has more on what to expect from this visit. #Qatar #MBS #Doha