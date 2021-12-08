Olaf Scholz sworn in as Germany's new chancellor

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as the new chancellor of Germany. His appointment marks the end of Angela Merkel's 16-year rule and the dominance of Germany's conservatives. 63-year-old Scholz has previously served as vice chancellor and finance minister. TRT World presenter Ali Aslan weighs in on Germany's new chancellor. #Scholz #Germany #Merkel