Are EU states on the path to normalisation with the Assad regime?

The man who led his country into a war that’s lasted almost eleven years and cost upwards of half a million lives is making friends again - and some of those are at the heart of Europe. Guests: Andreas Krieg Assistant Professor at King’s College London Ali Bakeer Political Analyst Giorgio Cafiero CEO of Gulf State Analytics Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.