December 9, 2021
COVID-19 surge, Russia-Ukraine tensions among priorities for Germany's new chancellor
Olaf Scholz has been sworn in as Germany's chancellor. He will have to deal immediately with surging pandemic infections, tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border and the refugee crisis. Berlin-based journalist Kate Brady looks at the challenges ahead for the new leader. #Scholz #Germany #covid
