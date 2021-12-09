UK PM apologises for video of aide ‘joking’ about Christmas lockdown party

British PM Boris Johnson is under growing political pressure over allegations that his staff held a party at Downing Street last December when the rest of the country was in lockdown. Johnson has previously denied that an event happened, but on Tuesday, a video emerged of his aides joking about the party. Ellis Cashmore from Aston University weighs in. #lockdownparty #UK #Covidrules