December 9, 2021
WORLD
Ethiopia's PM Abiy returns to Addis Ababa from frontlines
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed has returned to Addis Ababa after fighting on the frontline against rebel groups from the northern Tigray region. Government troops claim they've recaptured several key areas from Tigrayan forces in recent days. William Lawrence from American University tells us more about Abiy's battle for control. #Ethiopia #Abiy #AddisAbaba
