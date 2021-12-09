WORLD
1 MIN READ
Coroner talks Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - ‘Epstein not suicide’
Dr Cyril Wecht, a renowned forensic pathologist with 60 years experience is certain that Epstein did not kill himself. He was also concerned that Ghislaine Maxwell wouldn’t make it to trial but says that if she did die before her day in court, it would have been too obvious - opening up more doors than her trial ever will. A suspicious death would not have been acceptable or comprehensible. And now the information that could be revealed at trial may be extremely damaging to the reputations of those named. CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY: https://youtu.be/lnbTIaHquG4
Coroner talks Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell - ‘Epstein not suicide’
December 9, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us