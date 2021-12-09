December 9, 2021
US Summit for Democracy questioned over 'lack of perspective'
The White House is convening more than 100 countries at its inaugural 'Summit for Democracy' this week. The event aims to strengthen democratic institutions and embolden civil society groups to hold governments to account. But it's come under fire from America's friends and foes for what they say is a lack of perspective at a time when Washington's own credibility is under question.
