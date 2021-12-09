December 9, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Biden says deploying US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'
US president Joe Biden has dismissed the possibility of deploying troops to Ukraine to deter a potential Russian attack. His comments are in response to President Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow has the right to defend its security in the standoff with its neighbours. Georgi Asatryan from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics has more. #Biden #Ukraine #Putin
Biden says deploying US troops to Ukraine 'not on the table'
Explore