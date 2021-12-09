WORLD
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Tour of the Gulf
Four years ago, Saudi Arabia imposed a devastating blockade on Qatar that shocked the region. But now the two kingdoms are rebuilding their damaged relationship. On Wednesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman paid his first visit to Doha since the two severed ties back in 2017. Guests: Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert Marwan Kabalan Policy Analyst at Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Annelle Sheline Research Fellow at the Quincy Institute's Middle East Program Taha Meli Arvas Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bogazici University
