Saudi crown prince lands in Qatar for the first time since end of blockade

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is visiting Qatar as part of his tour of the Gulf States. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, welcomed the crown prince to Doha. It’s bin Salman's first trip to Qatar since Riyadh and its allies imposed a blockade on the country in 2017. Sami Hamdi from The International Interest weighs in on the significance of this visit. #MBS #SaudiArabia #Qatar