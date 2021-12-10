December 10, 2021
Businesspeople in Cuba seek opportunities after private companies allowed
Cuban entrepreneurs Henry and Yendri Garcia have long sold home-made ice cream in their small hometown outside Havana. But now they're dreaming beyond the single scoop. Communist-run Cuba lifted a ban on private companies in August, and now many are looking for business opportunities. Guillermo Garcia has more.
