December 10, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Are wealthy countries hampering the fight against the coronavirus?
The WHO is telling rich nations to stop hoarding vaccines. A panel of experts say it will only prolong the pandemic, something no one wants to happen. It comes as wealthy nations attempt to increase immunity to the Omicron variant by fast tracking booster shots. Dr Emanuele Capobianco from the WHO Foundation explains. #WHO#Omicron #vaccines
