Will Pakistan launch fresh offensive after Tehreek-e-Taliban ends ceasefire?

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan group has declared a month-long ceasefire with the Pakistani government. They accuse Islamabad of breaching the terms of the deal. It says the release of more than one hundred prisoners was not carried out as promised. Christopher Anzalone from Marine Corps University weighs in. #TehreekeTaliban #Pakistan #ceasefire