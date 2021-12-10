December 10, 2021
WORLD
Russia to host inaugural South Caucasus peace meeting on Friday
First of a series of meetings will be held in Moscow on Friday with the aim of securing peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. Deputy foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Russia, Iran and Georgia are expected to attend. Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova explains what Azerbaijan hopes to get out of this meeting. #SouthCaucasus #Azerbaijan #Karabakh
