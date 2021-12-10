December 10, 2021
What is at stake at the South Caucasus peace meeting on Friday?
A new diplomatic initiative following last year's Azerbaijan-Armenia war is due to hold its first meeting in Moscow. What has become known as the 3+3 format was put forward by Turkey and Azerbaijan and involves six countries, some of which have no diplomatic ties. Esmira Jafarova from the Center of Analysis of International Relations explains. #SouthCaucasus #Russia #Azerbaijan
