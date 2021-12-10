WORLD
President Biden's Divisive Summit to Reinforce Global Democracy
Joe Biden is hoping to position himself and America as beacon of democracy. His virtual Summit for Democracy aims to fight corruption, authoritarianism, and the erosion of human rights. But the list of who was and wasn't invited has drawn criticism. Why did Washington decide to hold it? Has it actually achieved anything? Guests: Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council George Szamuely Senior Research Fellow at the Global Policy Institute Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Onur Erim Political Analyst and Author
December 10, 2021
