Turkey's New Economic Model
For two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the global economy in ways not seen in since the great depression. Supply chains have been upended, lockdowns and travel restrictions have bankrupted once prosperous industries. And now with a lingering global energy crunch, the costs for everyday goods have skyrocketed. Turkey has been especially hard hit with rising prices. Speaking on the lira's volatile swings and high inflation, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged households to be patient. He said the recent flucuations would stabilise, and that his economic model based on lower interests would help spur job growth and exports. Guests: Taha Arvas Economist Guido Cozzi Professor at the University of St Gallen
Turkey's New Economic Model
December 10, 2021
