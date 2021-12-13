Cuba's economic reforms help ice-cream maker expand business | Money Talks

Cuban entrepreneurs Henry and Yendri Garcia have long sold home-made ice cream in their small town outside Havana. But now they're dreaming beyond the single scoop. Communist-run Cuba lifted a ban on private companies in August, and now many are looking for the perfect business opportunity. #CubaPrivateSector #CubaEconomicReforms #HavanaIceCream