Turkish firms beef up infrastructure to support EV sales | Money Talks

Electric car sales have been surging in Turkey since the start of the year. A growing number of customers are turning to battery-powered models, which may be more expensive off the lot, but are a lot cheaper to run. While the boom is still in its infancy, local companies are investing heavily to support the industry's growth. Hasan Tufan is a transportation and communications specialist at the Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry. TRT World Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo spoke to him on the sidelines of the E-Drive exhibit in Istanbul, where they talked about what the government wants to achieve in the adoption of electric vehicles.