BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Turkish firms beef up infrastructure to support EV sales | Money Talks
Electric car sales have been surging in Turkey since the start of the year. A growing number of customers are turning to battery-powered models, which may be more expensive off the lot, but are a lot cheaper to run. While the boom is still in its infancy, local companies are investing heavily to support the industry's growth. Hasan Tufan is a transportation and communications specialist at the Turkish Transportation and Infrastructure Ministry. TRT World Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo spoke to him on the sidelines of the E-Drive exhibit in Istanbul, where they talked about what the government wants to achieve in the adoption of electric vehicles. #ElectricCars #TurkeyEVMarket #TurkeyElectricVehicles
Turkish firms beef up infrastructure to support EV sales | Money Talks
December 13, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us