Olaf Scholz in Paris for first trip as German chancellor

In his first trip abroad as German chancellor, Olaf Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. The two allies spoke about a wide range of bilateral and global issues, before Scholz headed to Brussels. The newly elected chancellor aims to lock down a unified EU strategy, as France prepares to assume the EU Council presidency next month. And as Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin, Paris’ expectations of future relations are high. #OlafScholz #EU #Macron