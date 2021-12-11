December 11, 2021
US Supreme Court allows challenges to Texas abortion ban
US President Joe Biden says he's concerned about a Supreme Court decision to allow Texas to retain a controversial abortion law. The top court has ruled abortion providers can legally challenge the law - but it will remain in place for now. Texas has some of the tightest abortion restrictions in the US. The law allows people to sue doctors who perform abortions beyond six weeks.
