WORLD
1 MIN READ
Dozens of people feared dead after powerful storms hit US
US President Joe Biden has ordered Federal Assistance for Kentucky, which has declared a state of Emergency. It's the worst hit by tornadoes that ripped across the mid-west and the South of the country. Kentucky's governor says as many as 100 people may have been killed in what he called one of the toughest nights in the state's history. The storm also ripped through communities from Arkansas to Illinois leaving a trail of destruction. An Amazon warehouse had its roof collapse killing at least six people and trapping an unknown number of workers. Claire Herriot reports. #USTornadoes #Amazon
Dozens of people feared dead after powerful storms hit US
December 12, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us